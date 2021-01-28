Downtown Colorado Springs bar to reopen after closing in November

COLORADO SPRINGS — A downtown bar that has been closed since November is reopening on Sunday, Feb. 2nd.

Restauranteur, Joseph Campana who owns six restaurants and bars including Shame & Regret located at 15 E. Bijou St., Suite C said the swanky whiskey and cocktail bar closed when state COVID-19 restrictions originally limited bars and restaurants to 25% capacity.

“When your occupancy is like 80, that means at 25% what is that like 20 people? I’ve got to have a bartender on, a cocktail on, a cook on. That’s three people to what 16 or 17 people every 2 hours. It’s just not financially worth it,” said Campana.

Campana said now the time is right to reopen and his employees are ready to get back to work.

“We’re trying to figure it out. All of our employees are coming back,” Campana explained. “Everybody’s excited to be working again. I believe that we’re going to be at 75% by July. I really do. At 50% we can survive at that, which is still employing people, which is great.”

Shame & Regret opens on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with 25% capacity and a brand new drink menu.