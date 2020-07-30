Downtown cinema offering virtual showings

COLORADO SPRINGS — A downtown Colorado Springs staple is going virtual. Kimball’s Peak Three Theater is offering virtual screening, giving people the chance to enjoy unique movies wherever they go.

The iconic theater has been closed since March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The lights are turned off and we’ve kind of shut everything down so you know, there’s a depression factor for sure,” Owner Kimball Bayles explained.

The effects of COVID-19 can be felt all across the cinematic world, but Kimball’s Peak Three Theater is hoping virtual screenings will help keep them under the spotlight.

“We negotiate with smaller distributors, smaller independent distributors, and it’s good for them and us too because they get their films out, these are films you would never see,” said Bayles.

The service kicked off in May. Folks can go to the theaters website and rent out select movies starting at $6. The line-ups cycle in and out on Fridays.

This virtual approach is their way of staying afloat, a portion of all ticket sales goes towards their fight to reopen.

Bayles said their reopening depends on Hollywood too.

“It’s up to them and when they release films, they release them and they pull them and push them back, the two biggest markets like California and New York are still closed,” Bayles added.

In the meantime they are working on remodeling the iconic theater while promising to not give up.

“I want to open and stay open,” Bayles said.