Downtown bracing themselves for the winter season

COLORADO SPRINGS— The September snow gave restaurants in downtown Colorado Springs a taste of whats to come in the months ahead.

Since this summer, several restaurants have taken part in the Downtown Dine Out and many say it has helped keep business afloat.

“It’s invaluable to have that extra aspect of dining outside that can bring a little bit of revenue in,” said Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Restaurant Manager, Martin Troy.

“We went from this thriving bustling bar center environment to an 11 table bistro but with Downtown Dine Out we’ve been able to recover,” said Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar General Manager Johnathan Shankland.

However, Tuesday’s snowfall caused some restaurants to get an early preview of what it would be like to operate amid an ongoing pandemic during the winter.

“We’re going to continue to seat in our patio and have some heaters installed,” said Shankland.

Others like Red Gravy are planning on expanding indoor dinning with their current restaurant space.

“The plan is for that is that we have our back dinning room additional which is additional seating so our hope is that as people moving back inside we will have more seating for them,” said Chef Eric Brenner with Red Gravy.

The Downtown Partnership says outdoor dinning has been critical to many restaurants and hope to extend the dine out downtown until next month.

In a statement to FOX21 they said.

“We are waiting to see if the Governor’s office extends an executive order currently in place, which allows restaurants to extend their liquor licenses to larger sidewalk patios and on-street dining. If that extension is made, we will continue Dine Out Downtown into October. As weather turns colder, we are investigating options like outdoor heaters, and we certainly encourage people to continue to enjoy cafe and patio dining on sunny days.”

“We recovered most almost all our of our capacity by having the tables we do on the street, if we can extend the street dinning into October it be fantastic,” said Shankland.

