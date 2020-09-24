Douglass Valley Elementary transitions to eLearning, Air Academy quarantines over 100 students and staff

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Wednesday, District 20 made announcements regarding two schools located on the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

Douglass Valley Elementary School

Douglass Valley Elementary School (DVES), an Academy District 20 School, is transitioning to eLearning from September 24 through Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Students and staff will return on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

On Wednesday, the district announced four students were displaying COVID-like symptoms.

Students and staff from four DVES classes were sent home to quarantine.

None of the individuals has tested positive for COVID, however, the quarantines resulted in 61% of DVES staff and 29% of DVES students being quarantined.

The volume of staff and students in quarantine resulted in a decision to move to eLearning for seven days.

Air Academy High School

Additionally, on September 23, 107 students and staff were sent into quarantine at Air Academy High School after a student presented COVID-like symptoms, according to a spokesperson for the district.

This student at Air Academy has not tested positive, however out of an abundance of caution, the student was isolated and close contacts were quarantined.