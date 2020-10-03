DougCo Sheriff reopens 2016 sex assault investigation against pharmacist

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Sheriff’s detectives in Douglas County have reopened a criminal investigation against a Teller County pharmacist who is accused of meeting women online, drugging them and assaulting them.

FOX31 first reported allegations that initially surfaced over the summer when a woman told Teller County deputies she met Pharmacist Brent Stein on a dating website.

The woman accused Stein of luring her to his home in Florissant where he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted her. Other victims have since come forward, according to Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 21, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stein on three class 3 felony counts of sexual assault, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Stein’s pharmacy license was suspended in July. He bonded out of the Teller County Jail the same month.

On Thursday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release advising that detectives revived a 2016 sexual assault investigation against Stein. Deputies in both counties believe there could be more victims and hope news coverage will help those victims come forward.

Even though Stein no longer has an active pharmacy license, Douglas County says he is still employed by Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant. State records show Stein’s name on a business license document associated with that pharmacy.

Investigators say Stein previously worked at Todd’s Harvard Park Pharmacy in Denver.

Anyone with information on Stein is being asked by law enforcement to contact Detective Stephanie Dorrell at 303-814-7131 or Teller County Detective Y. Bisset at 719-304-5756.