Doug Emhoff, Husband of Sen. Kamala Harris, visits Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time in months, the race for the White House made an in-person visit Colorado Springs.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, discussed health care in an outdoor event with three people living with Type One diabetes and a nurse, with Colorado Springs state Senator Pete Lee moderating the discussion.

Emhoff continued the Biden Campaign’s criticism of both the White House’s COVID-19 response, and it’s attempted dismantling of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), through lawsuits.

“They’re panicked; they’re freaking out because if the ACA is overturned without a plan and preexisting conditions aren’t covered, people are going to die. They’re going to be economically harmed, and that can’t happen.”

Vice President Mike Pence alluded to a health care plan from the Trump Campaign, something White House officials have claimed for months despite no details of a plan being released.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis’ office released estimations this week that shows premiums for people who get health insurance through the individual market will drop 1.4% through the reinsurance program, a program that redirects payments for high claims from insurance providers.

The reinsurance program is part of the ACA, dubbed Obamacare, and this is the second year premiums are decreasing. Gov. Polis’ office says it saves people in the individual market 20.8% compared to if the program didn’t exist.

David Ward is fully insured for the first time since being diagnosed with Type One Diabetes around 30 years ago and worries about protections for preexisting health conditions being taken away.

“I don’t know how I’d come up with $600 for one prescription because there’s no coverage, no heap anywhere,” Ward told Emhoff.

Diabetes is one of the conditions that puts people more at risk if they were sick with the COVID-19 virus. They say they’ve felt targeted by people’s anger over the pandemic’s shutdowns.

“This administration, very frankly, reinforced how exposed and how scared we should be. They really stoked aggression and anger towards us, and all through that, they weaved in that it should be our fault,” said Kelli Raliegh Deferme, another Type One Diabetic.

Jennifer Bresnahan is a nurse who caught COVID-19. Even after she was no longer infected with the virus, she said she struggled for weeks with lingering symptoms like shortness of breath.

She says her hospital is still struggling with personal protective equipment and are still reusing masks.

“We don’t know when the shortage is going to be next, we’ve been able to procure some PPE that we need. A lot of that is through individual businesses making their own gowns for the healthcare providers rather than getting it from a national stockpile we were told was available,” she said.

However, the question remains what a Biden administration would’ve done differently, as posed by Pence during Wednesday’s debate. Pence said, reading the Biden plan reminded him of “plagiarism” of the White House strategy.

“You’re going to protect the preexisting conditions; you’re going to put more funding into contact tracing and all the things that need to be done. PPE, you heard the nurse talking about a lack of PPE. We’re going to put money into that so we can get on top of this.” Emhoff said.

