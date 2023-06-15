DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a double shooting near the 16th Street Mall on Thursday.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said in a press conference Thursday that a male shot two other males who were found by responding officers and taken to the hospital. Thomas said they are both in serious condition.

Thomas said the incident happened at Curtis Street and 17th Street after the Denver Nuggets rally and believes it was a targeted shooting.

“An incident that wounded two people, once again involving guns. And here we are again having to talk about someone endangering the lives of people who came to celebrate,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in the press conference.

Thomas said the shooting was unassociated with the Nuggets’ celebration.

“As the mayor alluded to, individuals armed with weapons acting irresponsibly in our community,” Thomas said.

SkyFOX showed police activity over the scene at the 16th Street Mall and Curtis Street.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.