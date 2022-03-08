COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities have arrested a man they say robbed two businesses back-to-back and then led several members of law enforcement on a high-speed chase.

First robbery

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Stetson Hills officers were dispatched to a robbery in the 7300 block of Duryea Drive. Store clerks told police two men entered the store. One man then demanded money from the cash register while the other man brandished a stainless-steel colored pistol.

The suspects got away with $293. The clerks watched as the suspects left the scene in a dark-colored sedan with round taillights.

Second robbery

Just a few minutes later, officers were dispatched to another robbery in the 5900 block of Dublin Boulevard. The store clerk said a man entered the store and demanded cash from the register while brandishing a stainless-steel color pistol.

The store clerk told police the suspect left the business with approximately $20-$30 from the cash register. Although the clerk did not see the suspect’s vehicle, the suspect matched the physical description and weapon used in the previous robbery.

High-speed chase

Around 2:30 a.m., Colorado State Patrol Officers saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle’s description near Peterson Road and Constitution Avenue. The vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed and eluding officers.

The suspect’s vehicle was soon involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident but remained mobile. El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) deputies then joined the chase.

Soon after, EPSO deputies saw the suspect exit the vehicle and flee on foot. Authorities were then able to capture the suspect and place him in custody.

Suspect identified

Authorities have identified the suspect as Michael Odell, 34, and determined he was the person who committed the two robberies.

Odell is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $275,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.

Police have not released any information regarding the second suspect from the first robbery.