DOSS Aviation plane makes emergency landing in Pueblo County, no injuries reported

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.– A single-engine DOSS Aviation plane made an emergency landing on Tuesday in an open field in Eastern Pueblo County, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched at about 9:50 a.m. to the area of DOT Road

about a mile north of United Road on a report a small engine plane that made an emergency

landing in the field.

A witness told deputies they reported seeing the airplane go down in the area and deputies located the plane, which had landed on its wheels, in a field located on private property approximately 500 feet from DOT Road.

The pilot told deputies he and a passenger had taken off earlier from the airport and were flying in the area when a fuel gauge indicated the plane was low on fuel, according to the PCSO.

The pilot said he declared an emergency and was able to steer the plane to the north and land safely

in the field.

No one was injured and the plane was not damaged.

Deputies learned the plane belonged to DOSS Aviation, which is located near the Pueblo

Memorial Airport.

The sheriff’s office notified the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) who took over the

investigation into the incident.