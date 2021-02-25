Donthe Lucas murder trial resumes after delay due to COVID-19

PUEBLO, Colo. — The man charged in the 2013 murder of Kelsie Schelling returned to a Pueblo courtroom this week. Donthe Lucas’ murder trial began in early February, but was delayed for two weeks when a postive COVID-19 case was discovered in the courtroom.

Schelling, who was pregnant with Lucas’ child at the time of her disappearance, had driven to Pueblo from Denver. The two met at the southside Walmart. Surveillance video captured her car in the parking lot. In the days following her disappearance, her car was found, abandoned and dirty, at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital, a short drive away.

Schelling was not seen again. Her body has never been found.

Lucas was arrested in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

On Thursday, the court reviewed video of an interview between Pueblo police and Lucas. In it, Lucas said he and Schelling were not in a relationship.

“We hung out one time,” he said in the interview. “The next time she, like, confessed her love to me.”

Still, Lucas admitted he and Schelling were sexually active. He did not deny she could be pregnant, but said, at the time, he didn’t have proof of the pregnancy.

Lucas described Schelling as “sweet and caring.” He told the questioning officer he would never hurt her.

This article will be updated.