Donthe Lucas murder trial postponed until May

PUEBLO, Colo. — According to court documents, the trial for accused killer Donthe Lucas will start May 5, 2020 and is expected to last for five weeks.

Lucas is accused in the disappearance and death of 21-year-old Kelsie Schelling, who was reportedly pregnant with his child when she went missing in February of 2013.

Kelsie Schelling

Schelling has never been found. Lucas was arrested in December 2017 for her death, and has been awaiting trial.

The trial has been pushed back multiple times due to the large amount of evidence and witnesses involved.

Schelling’s family has offered up a $100,000 reward to find their daughter’s remains.

“Because we don’t have her, I’ve never–I always made it pretty clear that is what I need,” Schelling’s mom, Laura Saxton said. “I need to bring her home, in order to have any peace in my heart.”