Donthe Lucas faces jury in Kelsie Schelling murder trial

PUEBLO, Colo. — The man charged with the 2013 murder of Kelsie Schelling returned to a Pueblo County courtroom on Thursday.

Day one of evidence ended with a man who says Lucas told him in jail that his mom had helped him get rid of Kelsie’s body. Today starts with defense’s cross examination. We’re starting up soon https://t.co/3V4iptQrbA — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) February 4, 2021

Donthe Lucas is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Kelsie Schelling. Schelling and Lucas dated off and on. At the time of her death, Schelling had recently discovered she was pregnant.

Laura Saxton, Schelling’s mother, took the stand Wednesday.

“I could tell there was something she wanted to tell me and she was having a hard time getting it out,” Saxton recalled of the day she learned her daughter was pregnant. “I was shocked,” she said, but noted she gave Schelling her support.

The prosecution has said Donthe Lucas is the only person who would be motivated to harm Schelling, due to their volatile relationship, her pregnancy, and his access to her money and property.

The defense has pointed to the lack of a crime scene and the fact that Schelling’s body has never been recovered.

This article will be udpated.