Don’t dump your old pot, donate it to fill potholes

COLORADO SPRINGS — A way to pave roads, save money and be sustainable all at the same time — all because of toilets?

Here’s the deal Colorado Springs Utilities is encouraging people not to dump their old toilet but recycle it for road crews.

A unique program with the help of community partners gives porcelain another purpose.

It gets crushed up by a large machine and is used as prep material for paving roads.

Usually, CSU offers it to PPRTA, as means for them to save money. PPRTA is a project in the springs that paves roads, seals chips, and repairs gutters and fills potholes.

So bring your old commodes, coffee mugs, and crockpots.

To Mr. Rooter or habitat for humanity restore and they’ll help get them recycled.

So far CSU has collected approximately 45,760 toilets each weighing about 50 pounds meaning they’ve collected more than 2 million lbs of porcelain.

>> Tap here to see the drop locations and hours.