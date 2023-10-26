(COLORADO) — Multiple law enforcement agencies will begin cracking down on impaired driving for the upcoming Halloween weekend across Colorado, and partygoers are urged to avoid the horrors of a DUI by getting a sober ride.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and over 70 local law enforcement agencies are partnering for the Halloween Weekend enforcement period from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1. During this seven-day enforcement period, increased patrols will be present statewide to remove impaired drivers from Colorado roadways.

In 2022, there were 134 impaired driving arrests during the Halloween enforcement period. To date, there have been 4,258 DUI arrests during holiday and special event enforcement periods in 2023. Additionally, there have been 169 roadway fatalities from crashes involving an impaired driver this year.

As of Oct. 4, El Paso County was among the counties with the most driving fatalities due to impaired driving, behind Arapahoe, Adams, and Jefferson Counties.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

The Colorado Springs Police Department was also among the agencies with the most impaired driving arrests during the fall festival enforcement period, coming in third at 43 arrests. It was surpassed by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Collins Police Department.

Penalties for first-time DUI offenders are determined by the court and may vary, but could cost someone an average of $13,530 and a minimum of 170 hours of their time dealing with the consequences. According to NoDUIColorado.org, offenders could rack up the costs below in addition to any criminal fines:

Increased Auto Insurance: $3,600

Ignition Interlock Service: $2,172

Alcohol/Drug Treatment & Education: $1,000

Defense Attorney: $3,650

Arrest, Court & Legal Fees: $2,300

Department of Revenue & DMV Fees: $773

“Don’t ruin your holiday or all the ones coming soon by changing the direction of your life with a DUI. If the thought of risking the lives of others isn’t a motivator to stop driving intoxicated, the cost and inconvenience of a DUI could be,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Plan a safe ride before you start, it’s poor choices, like driving impaired, that can haunt you. Take responsibility.”