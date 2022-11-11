(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The annual Thanks-for-Giving and Change for a Change drive will be held in Pueblo on Nov. 18, and community members can help make the holidays a little brighter for families in need by donating food and spare change.

The drive will be hosted at the Little Caesar’s at 1175 S. Prairie Ave, Pueblo, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. It is being organized by United Way of Pueblo County, KPHT 95.5 Pueblo’s Greatest Hits, and Little Caesars.

While many may think they don’t have much to offer, organizers said no gift is too small.

“We’ve done it for years, Pueblo people helping Pueblo people,” said Nick Donovan, Pueblo Program Manager with KPHT 95.5 Pueblo’s Greatest Hits. “And this year we make it even easier to help. Bring your loose change that’s laying around and make change for a change by helping families in need.”

Food items that are sought include Thanksgiving dinner themed items, both perishable and non-perishable. Donations will be kept local and provided through Pueblo Cooperative Care Center for those in need.

Suggested food items (no out-of-date or expired items):

Perishable Food Items:

Turkey

Ham

Whole potatoes/sweet potatoes/yams

Desserts: pies, cakes

Non-Perishable Food Items:

Mashed/scalloped potatoes

Stuffing

Gravy mix

Cranberry sauce

Canned items: corn, peas, carrots, green beans, pumpkin, sweet potatoes

Cake/dessert mixes & icing

Beans

Rice

Flour

Sugar

Turkey or ham vouchers

Grocery Gift Cards

“Hunger is a problem for far too many, and that is why the United Way is collaborating with local partners to host this event,” said United Way of Pueblo County Director of Communications Tanya Simental. “We hope that many in need this holiday season will benefit from the community’s generosity.”

All donors will receive a certificate for a free slice of Little Caesars pizza.