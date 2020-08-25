Don Ward, longtime Channel 11 news anchor, dies

COLORADO SPRINGS — KKTV Channel 11 announced some heartbreaking news Monday evening.

The station posted to its Facebook page just after 7 p.m., evening anchor Don Ward has passed away. While his cause of death hasn’t officially been determined, Channel 11 saying it is believed Don passed away from a heart attack while doing what he loved — hiking in the mountains.

Don was no stranger to the community, Colorado Springs was his home.

“He was a proud Doherty HS grad and a CU alum,” the post read. “He’s been part of the KKTV family since 2006.”

Southern Colorado is losing an incredible journalist. FOX21 News is keeping Don’s family and the entire Channel 11 crew in our thoughts and prayers.