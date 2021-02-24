Domestic violence organization speaks out after soldier kills wife in front of young children

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new report just released by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice said the United States saw an 8.1 percent increase in domestic violence cases since the start of the pandemic.

A Fort Carson soldier Dermot Blake was arrested after he told first responders he shot his wife in their southwestern Colorado Springs apartment complex.

These arrest documents from the shooting over the weekend are graphic and may be disturbing to some.

The documents show that there was at least one previous call to police in the summer of 2019 after an argument between the couple.

FOX21 spoke to a board member of Break the Silence Against Domestic Violence (BTSADV) and a Retired Army Officer about resources.

BTSADV said they have a sister retreat for those survivors to have peer bonding.

There is a program called Holidays of Hope where kids of victims of domestic violence.

Additionally, there is an Angel Family Retreat for those who lost their loved ones to domestic violence. As well as many more resources.

She said in a crisis situation TESSA has a 24-hour safe line 719-633-3819. You can also chat anonymously with TESSA.

