Domestic violence arrest in Pueblo County leads to seized drugs, cash, guns, jewelry

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives found and seized drugs, thousands of dollars in cash, firearms, and assorted jewelry after executing a search warrant at the Boone home of a man arrested for domestic violence Monday morning.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, detectives investigating the domestic violence incident involving suspect 41-year-old Daniel Montano executed a search warrant at his home in the 300 block of First Street in Boone after the victim told detectives there were automatic weapons in the home.

Montano, a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing weapons. A patrol deputy who did a cursory search of the home also reported seeing a large amount of marijuana in the home.

In executing the search warrant, detectives found a half-pound of methamphetamine, 20 pounds

of dried marijuana product, more than $20,000 in cash, two firearms and assorted high-value

jewelry. All items were seized.





Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Montano was arrested Monday morning after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement at a

home on E. 16th Street in the City of Pueblo.

Montano was involved in a domestic violence incident with a 31-year-old woman, which started at his Boone home. Deputies said Montano then forced the woman into his truck and began westbound into the Pueblo. An alert driver saw the victim waving her hands and asking for help as the truck was traveling along Highway 50. The woman was able to get out of the moving truck. Montano then stopped the truck, got out, and went into a home on E. 16th Street where he barricaded himself inside.

Pueblo Police SWAT team members assisted with getting Montano eventually to peacefully surrender. He was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming.