(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Doherty High School the lights for its new field were turned on, a special moment that was 18 years in the making.

The official opening and ribbon cutting of the new facility will be on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Courtesy: Doherty High School

“Sparta is home to so many past, present, and future Spartans who will grow and prosper on this field and track,” wrote Doherty.

Colorado Springs School District 11 (D11) is also hosting a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Sept. 14 for the new track and field at Coronado High School. Following the ribbon cutting, the varsity soccer team will play on the new field for the first time. At the game will also be food trucks, along with band and choir performances to celebrate.

According to D11, work on new fields for Mitchell and Palmer High Schools will also begin soon.