Doherty High School moves to remote learning until November 10

Doherty High School is closed all week so crews can clean up damage from a Sunday water main break . Shawn Shanle - FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS–As a result of two positive COVID-19 cases identified at Doherty High School in Colorado Springs School District 11, and due to a lack of available guest teachers, the school will move to remote learning starting Monday, November 2, and will return to in-person learning November 10, according to the district.

Each case of COVID-19 is reviewed by El Paso County Public Health and the school district. As part of this public health investigation:

  • The people presumed to have positive COVID-19 cases are being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.
  • The mask use, social distancing, and activities of both people while infections were assessed.
  • The people who were close contacts of the individuals with the probable COVID-19 cases are instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure. This is called quarantine.

