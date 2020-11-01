Doherty High School moves to remote learning until November 10

COLORADO SPRINGS–As a result of two positive COVID-19 cases identified at Doherty High School in Colorado Springs School District 11, and due to a lack of available guest teachers, the school will move to remote learning starting Monday, November 2, and will return to in-person learning November 10, according to the district.

Each case of COVID-19 is reviewed by El Paso County Public Health and the school district. As part of this public health investigation: