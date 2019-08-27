Dog with arrow in skull needs surgery to survive

Champ needs help to survive. He has an arrow in his skull and has to have a life saving surgery to remove it.

Durango shelter is asking for donations to pay for care

DURANGO, CO – La Plata County Humane Society (LPCHS) is working against the clock to save the life of a one-year old dog named “Champ”.

Unable to diagnose his medical condition, Champ was transferred to LPCHS from another shelter on July 11. After an initial medical exam and treatment of what was thought to be possible kennel cough, Champ’s health continued to decline. Champ was then sent to a local veterinarian to have a chest x-ray performed, and found an arrow that was lodged in his naval cavity and skull.





The only possible option to save Champ’s life is a high risk surgery. The cost, including post-op care, is estimated to surpass $5,000. Champ is expected to go into surgery later this week.

Champ is an LPCHS staff favorite; his fun, playful and energetic personality shines through the kennel doors and his smile has touched the entire LPCHS team.

“At only one-year-old, Champ has so much life to live and love to give a future family,” Director of Animal Services Chris Nelson said. “This surgery will not only save his life, but will enhance his quality of life. We have to do whatever means necessary to help Champ live his best life.”

LPCHS is kindly asking for donations for the estimated cost of the surgery and continued care of Champ.

If you would like to donate, visit lpchumanesociety.org.