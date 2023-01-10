(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Thanks to a paramedic and engineer with the Pueblo Fire Department, a dog is now safe and in the care of the Humane Society after being rescued from an icy lake in Pueblo.

According to the fire department, the dog was rescued by Engine 34 after it fell into Lake Minnequa, which is behind the fire station.

Courtesy: Pueblo Fire Department

The dog did not have tags and was cold, but is said to be okay. The dog was taken to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Pueblo after the incident.

Assistant Fire Chief Steve Fassi thanked Paramedic Ben Naples and Engineer Ryan Casey for rescuing the dog.