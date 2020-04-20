Dog acting out during quarantine? FOX21 talks to a training expert

In this April 1, 2020 photo, Betsy and David Sheen are joined by their dogs as they walk up their driveway after getting the mail at their home in Bowdoinham, Maine. The driveway walks help them to get exercise while dealing with the isolation brought on by the coronavirus. Rural states with older populations like Maine are facing special problems in dealing with the emotional and physical toll of isolation. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

COLORADO SPRINGS — With many people working from home your pet is getting more you time, but it’s not always a good thing. Dog training experts say consistency is important for pets.

FOX21 spoke to All Breed Rescue & Training CEO, Lauren Fox to help walk you through why your furry friend might be going a little stir crazy.

Fox said try to keep your dogs routine as close to the same as it was before the stay-at-home order. Mom or dad home all the time might sound like a pet’s paradise in actuality, this quarantine might be throwing off your pets’ routine.

“They might be a little bit more cranky or a little more reactive,” Fox said. “Just like us, when we don’t get interrupted sleep, we are going to be more reactive to things and that’s true for dogs as well.”

Lauren Fox said depending on the age, dogs should sleep anywhere from 15-20 hours a day. However with everyone home, she recommends setting aside several hours for your dogs nap time.

“Create a safe space — specifically if you have kids– make it very very clear, there are times in which the dog is to not be engaged,” Fox said.

If you’re feeling stressed or anxiety during this time, dogs can pick up on that too.

“There is a lot of fear and anxiety in humans right now, and of course one of the reasons why we love dogs is because of their amazing ability to be so empathic,” Fox said. “Just make sure if you do tend to express that with your pet, that you are watching them for signs of stress.”

Fox said signs your pet might be stressed are marking in the house, shedding more, chewing things up or licking their paws.

“If you live alone, you don’t have anyone with you, you are not able to hug people so your only outlet of physical engagement might be your pet,” said Fox.

She said also remember no matter how big your dog is they still need mental and physical stimulation.

“So many dogs are missing dog training, dog sports, dog shows that have been canceled, competitive sports, or just for fun, they are not getting are not getting any of that mental exercise,” Fox said.

She suggests giving your dogs kongs, homemade toys or a mini training session.

“One of the best things you can do is use their mealtime, instead of just putting their bowl down and filling it up, is to use their meals times to do enrichment session, maybe teach them a new trick,” Said Fox. “or maybe put in it project toy hide part of it around the house, put some in the yard for some mental stimulation.”

Doing these things might make your quarantine not so ruff.

“During these uncertain times, when we have a lot less human contact, we are going to turn to our pets to comfort us which is totally understandable and thank gosh we have them to provide that, but we need to make sure we are giving them the same respect,” Fox said.

All Breed Rescue & Training is offering online obedience and trick class right now if you feel like during this time your pup can brush up on some skills. If they complete the trick class, they can come out of it with an AKC novice trick dog tile, no matter what breed they are.

To register for a class go to haveanicedog.org or email the office staff who is working at home at info@haveanicedog.org.