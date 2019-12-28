Dog abandoned on Christmas Eve outside McDonald’s needs new home

COLORADO SPRINGS — A good Samaritan called a Colorado Springs shelter on Christmas Eve about a dog left in a carrying crate outside a fast-food restaurant.

The dog, Curly is 9 months old was unharmed. The owners who left him in the parking lot “did not” want him, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

Curly is currently up on all of his shots and is very sweet. He is a Schnoodle and will be up for adoption on Dec. 30.

The Animal Law Enforcement team responded to the call and are investigating the case.

HSPPR said Curly already has interested adopters. His ID # is A1454238 and if you are interested call 719-473-1741.