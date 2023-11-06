(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of thefts from the Falcon Walmart, located at 11550 Meridian Market View in unincorporated El Paso County.

EPSO said on Wednesday, Oct. 25 after the suspect entered the store, he began selecting and concealing items in reusable bags, before continuing to select other items and placing those on top. He then covered all the unpaid merchandise with a rug before exiting the store, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

If you recognize this man or have any information, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (719) 520-7777.