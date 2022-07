COLORADO SPRINGS — July is National Grilling Month and there’s no better day to kick off the celebration than July Fourth. But whether you’re a newbie on the grill or an old pro, there are some important things to keep in mind.

Dr. Aimee Duffy, author of the international best seller “Normal Doesn’t Have Side Effects,” joined the FOX21 Morning News team to talk about how to grill up the perfect meal, while keeping all your guests safe.

Watch the complete video in the player on this page.