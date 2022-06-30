COLORADO SPRINGS — Thursday, June 30, 2022 is the deadline to file your Colorado state taxes to receive your expedited Colorado Cashback check – you can also apply for the Property Tax/Rent/Heat Rebate Credit with the same deadline in place.

A new law signed by Governor Jared Polis in May gives Coloradans a tax rebate of $750 for individual filers or $1,500 for joint filers.

The state has said residents will receive those checks by September 30, 2022.

The rebate is part of Colorado’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights, also known as TABOR. Normally, any excess revenue generated by the government is returned to taxpayers when they file their taxes in the first quarter of the year, but this year lawmakers have approved a special payment that will be issued to taxpayers in August.