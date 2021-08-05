DMV to launch online check-in feature starting Aug. 9

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is launching its new online appointment check-in feature on Monday, Aug. 9.

Prior to the launch, the DMV says that scheduling appointments online will be unavailable between Friday, Aug. 6 until Monday, Aug. 9.

The new check-in feature will allow individuals to check-in remotely through text messages or QR code and after being asked to provide an email address or cell phone number, they will be able to receive appointment updates and messages regarding when to enter the lobby as well as updates regarding rescheduling or canceling appointments.

Coloradans without a smartphone or computer can still schedule an appointment by calling the DMV at 720-295-2965. Those looking to schedule an appointment for the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act can call 303-205-2335.

