(DIVIDE, Colo.) — America’s Favorite Pet is holding its 2023 contest for one dog and one cat to be featured in Catser & Dogster Magazine, and currently in first place for their specific group, is Larry, a Border collie from Divide, Colorado.

Larry’s owner is Dr. Baier, the Medical Director for Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS). If the duo wins, they will advance to the quarter-finals.

According to Dr. Baier, if Larry wins, they will donate the $5,000 prize to TCRAS.

Courtesy: Teller County Regional Animal Shelter

Courtesy: Teller County Regional Animal Shelter

Courtesy: Teller County Regional Animal Shelter

Courtesy: Teller County Regional Animal Shelter

You can vote for Larry on the ‘America’s Favorite Pet’ website, linked above. Voting for this round ends on Feb. 23 at 5 p.m.