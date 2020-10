COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Thursday, Oct. 1 is the last day new students can enroll at the Mountain Song Community School, a school that focuses on on disconnecting from devices and connecting to people and the earth.

Dr. Teresa Woods, the school’s principal, explains the Waldorf approach to education and why a typical day at school at Mountain Song is not like others.

To learn more or to enroll visit: https://mountainsongschool.com/