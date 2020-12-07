District Attorney: No charges for state trooper and EPCSO deputy in July shooting

MONUMENT, Colo. — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that no charges would be filed after a chase with Colorado State Patrol and an El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy near Monument left a man dead.

On July 11, 2020, Colorado State Patrol responded to a REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) report around 5 p.m.; troopers, including Lance Curry, said they attempted to pull the car over; however, the driver ran into a guardrail. The driver, identified as 23-year-old Antonio Mancinone, then attempted a carjacking before running into a nearby home with people inside.

Deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and said the suspect fired at least one shot at law enforcement. Deputy Spencer Stringham reported firing one shot from outside the home. Trooper Curry entered the home and fired several additional rounds.

Mancinone was found inside the home with deadly injuries.

Both officers noted they feared for their lives and the safety of others when they fired their weapons.

In his decision, District Attorny Dan May reported finding that Antonio Mancinone had threatened multiple lives with a vehicle and a firearm, committed multiple felonies, became increasingly dangerous, and repeatedly refused commands to stop and drop his gun.

As a result, the DA’s office ruled no charges will be filed against Trooper Lance Curry or Deputy Spencer Stringham.