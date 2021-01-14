District Attorney Michael Allen says growth will be one of his challenges

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time in over a decade, El Paso and Teller Counties have a new lead prosecutor after Michael Allen was elected to replace term-limited Dan May in November.

Allen had been a deputy prosecutor in the Fourth Judicial District for the nine years preceding his election where he oversaw veteran rehabilitation programs and the prosecution of some of the area’s highest profile cases, like the ongoing of Letecia Stauch, who authorities say killed her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon.

Sworn in on Tuesday, Allen said a rising caseload and more violent crimes will likely be his biggest challenge as he heads to the office. Part of rising cases, he said comes with the area’s growth—if he is to stay in office as long as his predecessor’s 12-year term, Colorado Springs could become the state’s largest city in that time.

“It’s challenging, but it’s allocating resources that we have I the office,” Allen said. “It’s prioritizing cases that we need to work hard on and putting as much resources as we need on those cases, which would be violent and career criminals, and figuring out ways to redirect people out of the criminal justice system.”

Part of Allen’s time as a deputy district attorney was spent building and refining the Veteran Trauma Court, one of the Fourth Judicial District Diversion programs. The first program for veterans of it’s kind in the country, it works to take veterans effected with mental health and other service-related issues to rehabilitate them with support services, rather than just incarcerate them.

“I don’t think a lot of people think about prosecutors as working to change people’s lives around. They think about prosecutors about putting someone in jail or prison and it’s a much bigger job than that,” Allen said.

The Veteran Trauam Court is one of several diversion programs, some for juveniles, others for drug addiction and related charges. Sometimes, when people steal or commit other crimes, Allen sees more of an underlying problem that could relate to mental health or drug addiction. Working to rehabilitate someone through those programs works to save the person, and the system, time later.

“If someone deserves a second chance, let’s give them a second chance at being a productive member of our community,” Allen said. “If you take someone’s addiction or give them the tools to deal with their addiction you’re preventing future crime. But, there are other people who are willing to commit violent offenses. They are self-selecting themselves out of our community and they need to go to prison.”

Allen takes office after a summer of protests both nationally and, at times, in front of his office calling for systematic changes the the criminal justice system.

While the diversion programs are reforms aimed at combating mass incarceration, Allen believes further change comes when both sides can talk and listen to each other. He praises the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Illumination Project as a step in that direction.

“I think that conversation begins with people being willing to have a conversation,” Allen said. “It’s being willing to engage in actual, real tough discussions on different topics and being willing from leadership in our office, I included, or from local agencies with law enforcement, going out into the community and listening to those people about what issues they think are important to them and thinking of ways we can come to some agreement or solution if there is an issue.”