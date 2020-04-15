District Attorney formally files first-degree murder charges against Randy Bishop

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday afternoon, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed formal charges against Randy Bishop for first-degree murder (after deliberation) of Thomas Anthony Faircloth.

Bishop was on the run for months after allegedly shooting at officers on two separate occasions and was placed on the Pikes Peak Most Wanted list since September of 2019.

The 35-year-old is facing charges in multiple cases, including first-degree murder (after deliberation), attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, second-degree assault of a peace officer, and many other charges.

On March 12, 2020, Bishop was arrested on the charge of second-degree murder in the death of Thomas Anthony Faircloth. On Tuesday, The District Attorney’s office filed the formal charge of murder in the first-degree (after deliberation).

Suspects Randy Bishop (left) and Catherine Sanford (center), and victim Thomas Faircloth (right) / Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

FOX21 was present in the courtroom on Tuesday although the ‘stay-at-home’ order prohibited the public from attending the proceeding. The court has limited access to certain proceedings, allowing attorneys, witnesses, victims, law enforcement and press to be present.

The judge agreed to the defense’s request to keep Bishop’s arrest warrant sealed for the time being. Bishop’s next court appearance is set for June 26th at 8:30 a.m. at the El Paso County Courthouse.

Randy Bishop, 35, was arrested January 26, after months on the run.

Bishop has been accused of shooting at a Colorado Springs police officer at Memorial Hospital Central in November. He is also accused of shooting at another officer during a traffic stop on January 10.

Bishop is also accused of assault in the second degree (class 4 felony) and felony menacing (class 5 felony) in another case from January 12. In that case, a victim says say Bishop attempted to get into their car and hit one of the victims in the mouth with either a closed fist or the pistol he was carrying.

On March 9, detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office completed an in-custody booking on Randy Bishop charging him with first degree murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth.

Faircloth’s mother, Kellie Faircloth-Chelette, recently spoke with FOX21 about the arrest.

