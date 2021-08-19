District 60’s Minnequa Elementary School gets high praise

PUEBLO, Colo.– Once struggling on the verge of closure, a school in District 60 in Pueblo, Colo., is now getting high praise.

Students at Minnequa Elementary School scored high on the state assessment this year, despite disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

School officials are saying that their students’ academic success can be traced to the use of student data to make informed instructional decisions.

This achievement did not go unnoticed by state education officials.

Colorado’s Commissioner of Education Dr. Katy Anthes visited the school this week and called the school “a model for the entire state”.

“The culture is out of this world. The care and the love you all have for your students and each other is evident in every single little detail,” Dr. Anthes told staff. “We are talking to the state board about you as a success story, and we want to learn from you.”

To learn more about Minnequa Elementary School, visit their website here.