District 49 to begin school with remote learning as primary mode

COLORADO SPRINGS– District 49 announced on Monday they will begin the 20-21 school year on August 17, with remote learning as the primary mode, with a goal of a staggered, in-person return, after Labor Day.

D49 previously announced they will start school on August 17, with a mix of e-learning and in-person options, which has now changed due to the following decision factors:

At an important meeting this afternoon with El Paso County Public Health, D49’s chief officers learned that multiple critical population health measures remain higher than state and county maximum levels. In addition, we conducted two robust conversations with over 2,000 members of our workforce and parent community to identify priorities and concerns about our return to learn. These three data sources (county health, workforce, and parents) all indicate the same thing: for our community and our district, August 17 is too early to safely return to in-person learning. D49 Facebook page

Plan and Schedule Details

We will open the district August 17 with remote learning as our primary mode.

Beginning next week, our campuses will be open for special sessions with small student groups for extra support, services, and to utilize specialized spaces and equipment.

We will bring K—2nd students back in person on September 8, the day after Labor Day, followed by 3rd—5th on September 14.

We will bring secondary students back in person later in the semester if we continue to observe improving health data and increasing proficiency with operating our safety system.

We will set Monday, 8/17 as a professional day to connect with students and colleagues and launch E49 2.0 (similar to what we did last Spring).

We will expect all employees to be at the worksite at least two days each week through Labor Day. Some employees will be at the worksite more often, in consultation with supervisors.

Until students are on campus, we support our staff members bringing their own school-aged children to the workplace.

We will consult with principals and other leaders tomorrow about dynamics of providing on-site supervision for children of staff members.

