District 49 School Board to vote on Critical Race Theory ban

COLORADO SPRINGS — School District 49 Board of Education is expected to discuss and vote on a resolution Thursday night opposing the use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and other race-based training, curricula, and methodology in its school.

Thirty people signed up to speak at the regularly scheduled meeting.

As defined in Edweek.com, the core idea of Critical Race Theory “is that racism is a

social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also

something embedded in legal systems and policies.”

D49 will not utilize Critical Race Theory or antiracism curriculum for student education or any staff

training. With this statement, D49 reiterates that:

Schools may not use race as a consideration when hiring or administering academic programs or evaluation systems.

Neither schools, nor instructors, shall have students participate in class or complete assignments on the basis of race.

Schools shall not discipline students differently on the basis of race.

Schools shall not engage in racial stereotyping, including ascribing character traits, values, moral and ethical codes, privileges, status, or beliefs on the basis of race.

Schools may not force individuals to admit privilege or to “reflect,” “deconstruct,” or “confront” their racial identities.

The board meeting began at 6:30 p.m. at the Creekside Success Center’s Peakview Hall, 3850 Pony Tracks Drive in Colorado Springs. You can stream the meeting here.

This article will be updated.