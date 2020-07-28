District 49 delays first day back to school by a week

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Board of Education approved delaying the start of school to Monday, August 17 with a mix of E-learning and in-person options. In addition to this guidance, the BOE also directed the chief officers to publish a final decision about the balance of in-person and E-learning by August 10.

Teachers begin returning to work this week, the delayed start will give them extra time for more detailed planning, problem-solving, and communicating with parents and students.

Multiple D49 campus leaders report the requests for E-learning equal nearly half of their school’s student population. Based on these factors, along with expert guidance from El Paso County Public Health, delaying the return to learn extends the planning window to ensure the district will effectively meet the needs of the D49 family.

“Our return to learn for the ‘20-21 school year will be like no other that we can remember, but we are committed to walking forward together, serving with purpose, respect and care in the very safest way possible,” Director of Communication David Nancarrow said.