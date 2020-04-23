District 20 hosts virtual meeting to tackle mental health during the coronavirus pandemic

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, Sunnyside Elementary School fourth-grader Miriam Amacker does school work in her room at her family’s home in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS — District 20 will host a “Mental Health Matter: Grief & Isolation” meeting on Thursday evening.

Academy D20 said it’s free and is open to all students, families, and staff who are struggling with grief, anxiety, and isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The district stated that mental health expert Dr. Mark Mayfield and David Galvan will be discussing these emotions before those tuning in are able to ask questions.

Governor Jared Polis announced earlier this week that all schools in Colorado will be closed for the remainder of the 2019/2020 semester.

The meeting will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via a zoom call. The first 100 participants can join on the zoom call here. Additional people who want to tune in can watch via the Mayfield Counseling’s Facebook page here. A recording of the Parent Academy will be available after the fact if you’re unable to join.