District 12 Schools to require masks starting Aug. 19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Cheyenne Mountain School District announced today that all students, staff and visitors are now required to wear masks while indoors in any school or district facility until further notice starting Thursday, Aug. 19.

David J. Peak, Ph.D., superintendent of schools, said in the letter that he hopes that this mandate “has not been made lightly or in isolation” given the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across Colorado and the United States.

Peak also wrote in the letter that the District would continue to monitor the data, requirements and recommendations coming from the following national and local organizations dedicated to tracking the COVID-19 virus: Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the Governor’s Office, the El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH), UC Health, Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, Children’s Hospital Colorado, and our own District 12 Physician and Medical Expert Volunteer Advisory Group.

Recipients were directed to visit the schools’ Guide to Return-to-Learning for current and future updates.

For further information on District 12 schools, visit the website here.