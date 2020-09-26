District 11 traditional High Schools delay in-person learning by one week

COLORADO SPRINGS– Due to a reassessment of the District 11 school ventilation situation at all D11 high schools, the District will need to delay the in-person learning start by one week, to the week of October 5th at all traditional D11 high schools (Coronado, Doherty, Mitchell, and Palmer).

A spokesperson for the district says the traditional high schools will not have sufficient ventilation in the majority of rooms to allow for in-person learning to start next week as planned.

Most facility staff members are working overtime on the issue and external contractors are also working overtime on the systems, according to the district.

The Roy J. Wasson academic campus has proper ventilation and it is safe for in person learning to resume at that campus as scheduled for next week.