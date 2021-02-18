District 11 future facilities master plan

COLORADO SPRINGS — It’ll be a pricey project with a bill of at least $700 million, but it should create important improvements for students in Colorado Springs District 11.

On Thursday, the district announced details of its facilities master plan. A steering committee has been working to identify priority repairs among its 50 buildings for about a year. They’ve looked at tackling problems that include adding air conditioning units, addressing the district’s aging infrastructure, and identify buildings that should be repurposed to serve the community in other ways.

“I’m very pleased that we’re taking this initiative in order to rebuild our district, but we’re also reimagining our district so that we have – our community can rediscover us and so through a very collaborative process based on our strategic plan and our equity policy we’ve had a lot of community input about what are the needs academically that the district should be focusing on that facilities should be supporting,” said D11 Deputy Superindendent Dadvid Engstrom.

D11 focusing in on the five initiatives: quality neighborhood schools, distinctive magnet schools and programming, aligned programming pathways, expanded college and career options, and equitable access to learning opportunities and more.

The district is planning to put a bond measure on the ballot in the fall to help foot the bill but say it won’t increase taxes.

The District will also share with media the plans to conduct four more community outreach meetings, which will be open to all School District 11 residents, families, and staff members. Those virtual meetings will take place on the following dates, at the corresponding links: