(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they arrested a woman after an apparent domestic disturbance with a knife on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Just after before 8 a.m. CSPD responded to a domestic disturbance on 1500 Holmes Drive near Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers contacted the victim and made sure they were safe.

During the investigation, CSPD found probable cause to arrest the suspect, Larrisa Morris. After Morris did not pick up her phone, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant.

The Tactical Enforcement Unit responded and issued a shelter-in-place notice in the area. A “distraction device” was deployed and Morris exited the home. She was then placed into custody, according to CSPD.

CSPD said the shelter-in-place has been lifted and there is no danger to the public