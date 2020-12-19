Distillery 291 powers through pandemic with patio tastings, to-go cocktails

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Distillery 291 is open daily for to-go cocktails, tasting flights to-go, private tasting flights on the patio, and more!
They’re located at 1647 S Tejon St in Colorado Springs and open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.
|Bundle up for patio tastings offered through January 3rd for the last round of tastings at their current location, as they are moving in 2021.
On Christmas Eve, stop in for eggnog, spiked cider and treats.
New Year’s Day will feature Whiskey Mary’s & Freshmosa’s to go.
