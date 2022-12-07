(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Disney On Ice is returning to The Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs from March 23 to March 26, 2023.

General public ticket sales begin on Tuesday, Dec. 13 while Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can buy tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 7. The Broadmoor World Arena is located at 3185 Venetucci Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

“Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana,” Disney On Ice said.

Courtesy: Disney On Ice

The performances will feature Disney’s Frozen, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast as well as Disney•Pixar’s Finding Dory.

“The legacy of Disney is displayed through 14 classic and modern stories in this epic production that features an international team of award-winning figure skaters, high-energy choreography and a breathtaking set,” Disney On Ice said.

Disney On Ice invited families to appreciate “over 30 melodious masterpieces” and enjoy the unforgettable experience.