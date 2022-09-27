COLORADO SPRINGS — Bishop Emeritus Michael John Sheridan died peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the age of 77-year’s-old, according to the Diocese of Colorado Springs. Bishop Sheridan served as Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs from 2003-2021, and the vigil and funeral for him will be held in October.

On Dec. 4, 2001, Pope John Paul II named Bishop Sheridan as co-adjutor of the Diocese of Colorado Springs. He was installed and became the ordinary of the diocese on Jan. 30, 2003, according to the Diocese of Colorado Springs.

Among Bishop Sheridan’s many achievements were the development of a robust vocations program for new priests of the diocese and the construction of the St. John Henry Newman Chapel and Catholic Student Center at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

Bishop Sheridan also oversaw the construction of several new churches in the diocese, including St. Dominic Parish in Security, St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Castle Rock, Our Lady of the Woods Parish in Woodland Park, and St. Benedict Parish in Falcon, according to the Diocese of Colorado Springs.

The Diocese of Colorado Springs said the vigil for Bishop Sheridan will be held on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral, which is located downtown on West Kiowa Street, with Bishop James Golka presiding.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. at the Holy Apostles Church, which is located in the 4900 block of North Carefree Circle, with Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York as the principal celebrant. Bishop Sheridan is survived by two cousins and two nephews.