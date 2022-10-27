(PUEBLO) — Pueblo may catch a few showers in the early part of the afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 27, but if your travel plans take you south on I-25 in the afternoon or over the Wet or Sangre de Cristo mountains you’ll need to be ready for winter driving conditions.

Rain will mix with and change over to snow through the afternoon, as cold air continues to move in from the north. At the same time, an approaching storm in the mid-levels of the afternoon moves into northern New Mexico and this will produce some bursts of heavy snow that might even include some thunder.

Expect reduced visibility under showers with big, early-season snowflakes falling. Portions of I-25 may become a little slick in spots late in the afternoon and evening on Thursday.

If you head west of the Interstate and up in elevation, be prepared for snow-covered roads and possibly some ice too.

Travel may become hazardous over U.S. Hwy 160 over La Veta Pass between Walsenburg and Alamosa. The Highway of Legends between La Veta and Trinidad will also be snow-covered in spots, and roads are also likely to be impacted over the Wet Mountains.

Snow will continue through the middle of the evening before gradually winding down overnight into Friday. Roads may remain slick in spots through early Friday morning.