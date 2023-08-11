(CASCADE, Colo.) (KDVR) — The North Pole of Colorado lies in Cascade, which is an amusement park at the foot of Pikes Peak. Santa’s workshop gives more than smiles, it also comes with bizarre rides and a Ferris wheel next to a sign that reads, “This is the highest Ferris wheel in the world.”

It’s true, but it’s not what you’re thinking.

It is the highest in altitude. The park itself is at 7,500 feet in elevation, according to the North Pole’s website, making it the highest Ferris wheel in the world.

The world’s tallest Ferris wheel is in Dubai and tallies at over 800 feet tall, according to Ain Dubai’s website. That’s about the size of a 60-65 story building.

Still, the Ferris wheel at the North Pole is technically higher because of the altitude.

While it’s far shorter than the tallest Ferris wheels in the world, the views from the ride are still spectacular. From the top of the Ferris wheel, you can see the park is surrounded by mountains and trees, which is even more gorgeous come fall time.

The rest of the park is a kid-based amusement park with quiet rides like a carousel, made of raindeers, a candy cane coaster, and an antique car ride. It was designed by a former Walt Disney artist who turned the park into a village made of 12 alpine buildings, including a home for Mr. and Mrs. Claus, according to its website.

A trip to the small town of Cascade can be for your family, the view, or even just to see the highest Ferris wheel in the world.