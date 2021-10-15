DIA expects busiest travel weekend since COVID pandemic began

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver International Airport expects extremely busy days this weekend, and travelers are being asked to plan ahead

The airport tweeted Friday that it is likely to set a new post-pandemic security-screening record. Friday and Sunday are will probably be the busiest days.

DIA advises travelers to arrive to the airport at least two hours before boarding time.

To help travelers, the Pikes Peak shuttle lot is being temporarily opened. People will be able to park in the lot from 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 through 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Because the airport still has a shortage of shuttle bus drivers, people will only be able to park in the lot for this limited amount of time, but the airport will have drivers available to take people back to their cars even after it is no longer open for new parking.