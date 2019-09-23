De’Von Bailey’s mother requests funeral money from state victims’ fund

COLORADO SPRINGS (AP) — The mother of De’Von Bailey who was shot and killed by police has requested money from a state victims’ fund.

She is requesting this money to help pay for her son’s funeral expenses.

The Gazette reports the El Paso County District Attorney’s office has tabled Delisha Searcy’s request until they complete their review of the August 3 shooting of De’Von Bailey.

Searcy said she was told she’s ineligible for assistance until prosecutors determine whether the officers acted lawfully.

If the DA decides the two officers involved broke a law, then Searcy could be entitled to up to $30,000 under the fund.

Police body camera footage shows Bailey running away from two officers as he and another man are about to be searched. Bailey was shot in the back and elbow. Officers say they found a gun in Bailey’s pants.

Prosecutors haven’t announced the results of a police investigation. The FBI also said it’s reviewing the shooting.