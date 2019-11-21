De’Von Bailey’s cousin acquitted in fight before fatal police shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man accused in a confrontation which led to a fatal Colorado Springs police shooting has been acquitted after the defense claimed the alleged victim called police because he was mad about losing a fight he started.

That call is what 19-year-old Lawrence Stoker is on trial this week, as the two-day proceedings ended on Thursday.

It took jurors less than 20 minutes to find Stoker not guilty of third-degree assault and harassment.

After the verdict, one juror who said Stoker shouldn’t have been charged reached out to shake Stoker’s hand, saying he was sorry for what he was put through.

20-year-old Anthony Love called police Aug. 3 to report that Stoker beat and robbed him while De’Von Bailey flashed a handgun. Bailey and Stoker are cousins.

Stocker was by Bailey’s side in the minute before his death on Aug. 3, when officers shot Bailey in the back as he fled with a gun in his shorts after CSPD was responding to an armed robbery call.

Bailey was fatally shot after running from police after being told he would be searched. A grand jury found the police officers justified in shooting Bailey last week.

“We have Mr. Stocker in the courtroom and we know what happened to De’Von Bailey,” said Stocker’s defense attorney, Danny Kay, in closing arguments.

Stocker’s defense counsel question the direct merits of the call, saying Stocker was acting in self-defense, providing four witnesses saying the person who made the call, Love was drunk and was the one who started the fight.

In previous testimony, Love said, he walked by the Rosewood Apartments on Aug. 3 from the Hillside Community Center when Stoker attacked him.

What’s neither legal team argues, is both men were punched and both men ensued in a scuffle on the ground, the prosecution estimates, for around 15 seconds.

What both legal teams argue over, however, is the credibility of the opposing side’s witnesses.

“They want to protect their friend,” the prosecution said of the witnesses, who all were initially with Stoker and Bailey before the fight.

A blood test taken after testimony shows that Love testified with alcohol in his system, something prosecutors did not defend but chalked up to the pressure of testifying in front of Stoker’s supporters.

In Love’s account, he put his hands up after Bailey waived a gun at him, opening him up to a punch to the face by Stoker. Love said he didn’t have his wallet afterwards.

That day, Love talked to a CSPD officer and detective. The detective followed up with him on August 5th.

Prosecutors said key pieces of Love’s account remained consistent through those three interviews and the 911 call on Aug. 3, including where he was leading up to the event and things that were in his wallet.

Defense refuted that during his testimony, saying Love waivered on what was in his wallet and was inconsistent on whether he walked or drove to the Rosewood apartments and also waivered on what his destination was.

In addition to the defense witnesses’ relationships with Bailey and Stoker, prosector Steve Prager questioned their credibility because of their refusal to interview with police about the fight.

“Why would witnesses speak to police directly after their good friend got shot in the back three times?” Kay responded.

Prosecutors showed pictures of Love’s injuries at the opening of their argument, showing a black, bleeding and swollen right eye on Love, a fat lip, a ripped shirt and abrasions down his back.

“He did not drink these injuries into existence,” Prager’s co-council said.

Prager said, Stoker’s only injuries were swollen knuckles and that his friend, Anthony Rivera testified to Stoker’s anger issues.